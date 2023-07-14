MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. MillerKnoll also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 133.93%.

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

