Zacks Research Comments on Adient plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adient in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Adient’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adient’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

ADNT stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.50 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

