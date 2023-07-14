DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 2.7 %

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $1.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.