Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hologic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

