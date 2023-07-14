Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.49.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

