Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on TECK. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $291,283,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,076,000 after purchasing an additional 481,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.