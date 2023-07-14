FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Reduced by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.85.

Shares of ERO opened at C$29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$29.44.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

