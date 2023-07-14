Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Ventas Stock Up 0.4 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,089,000 after buying an additional 327,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after purchasing an additional 201,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ventas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after purchasing an additional 971,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,492,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.