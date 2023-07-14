Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Lowered by Analyst

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion.

United Airlines Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 15.8% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 22,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $240,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.