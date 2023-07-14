Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FRX Innovations Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRXIF)

FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for FRX Innovations in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for FRX Innovations’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for FRX Innovations’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

FRX Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FRXIF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. FRX Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

FRX Innovations Company Profile

FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.

