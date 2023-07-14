Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

