Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $13.85-14.35 EPS.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $494.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $498.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

