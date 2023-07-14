Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LOGN stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.31. Logansport Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62.

Logansport Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

