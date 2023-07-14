PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PEDGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.93 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

