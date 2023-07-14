AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.34)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $328-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James cut AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.62.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP increased its position in AngioDynamics by 227.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in AngioDynamics by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

