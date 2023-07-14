National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

