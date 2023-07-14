Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,210 shares of company stock worth $24,711,927. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.