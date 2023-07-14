Cormark Weighs in on Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.14 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

Orla Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$6.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$127,600.00. Corporate insiders own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.