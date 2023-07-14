Cormark Weighs in on Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.14 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 12.99%.
Orla Mining Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$6.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$127,600.00. Corporate insiders own 34.29% of the company’s stock.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
