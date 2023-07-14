Integer Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Integer’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITGR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

ITGR stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $89.62.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth $46,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

