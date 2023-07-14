Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

