Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Cut by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $24,520,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 614,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,494,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 504,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $18,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.