FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMRN. Truist Financial raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 225.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

