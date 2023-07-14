Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,540 shares in the company, valued at $692,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 61,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

