First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.06.

FM opened at C$34.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.44. The company has a market cap of C$24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

