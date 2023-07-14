SEI Investments Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.9 %

SEIC stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

