Analysts Issue Forecasts for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for ToughBuilt Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ToughBuilt Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ToughBuilt Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.49. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 41.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ToughBuilt Industries

(Get Free Report)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.