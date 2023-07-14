Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Increased by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

