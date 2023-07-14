Zacks Research Weighs in on Truist Financial Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

