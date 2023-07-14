Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The business had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

TH opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

