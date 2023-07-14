Brokers Offer Predictions for CareDx, Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CareDx in a report issued on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for CareDx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNA. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. CareDx has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.01.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,147,000 after buying an additional 611,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 69,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $321,936. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

