Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Manchester United (MANU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Manchester United (NYSE: MANU):

6/28/2023 – Manchester United was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2023 – Manchester United had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SpectralCast, Inc..

6/27/2023 – Manchester United had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

6/27/2023 – Manchester United had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00.

6/27/2023 – Manchester United had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00.

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE:MANU opened at $22.94 on Friday. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,011,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Manchester United by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 157.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

