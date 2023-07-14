Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised by Analyst

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Methanex Trading Down 0.3 %

MEOH stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Methanex by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

