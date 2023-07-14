Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

