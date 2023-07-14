Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Increased by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$112.57.

Shares of CP opened at C$105.46 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$90.40 and a 1 year high of C$112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.05. The stock has a market cap of C$98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.05). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.39 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

