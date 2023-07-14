FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Issued By Capital One Financial

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of WES opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.856 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

