Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited Issued By B. Riley (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$5.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.99 and a 1-year high of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.03). Champion Iron had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of C$463.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.34 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

