Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $130.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,060,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 246,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

