Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

CP opened at $80.43 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $83.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.