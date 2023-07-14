IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for IMAX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

IMAX stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IMAX by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

