Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Saratoga Investment Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 2.8 %

SAR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $316.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.8% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,423,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 127.85%.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.