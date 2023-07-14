D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $122,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 5.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 191.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ingredion by 22.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ingredion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.6 %

INGR opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,723. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

