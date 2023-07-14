D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,405 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of Mercury General worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.58. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -19.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Mercury General



Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

