Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $17,474.13 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $17,474.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,420 shares in the company, valued at $887,063.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 0.1 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,338.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $21.05.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.