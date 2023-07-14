D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Generac stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

