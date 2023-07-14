D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after buying an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $266.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $266.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

