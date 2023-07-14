D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,635 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 351.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

