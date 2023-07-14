D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $290.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.80. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $294.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

