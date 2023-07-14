BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $136.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Shares of BILL opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts predict that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

