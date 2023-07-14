Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$73.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.44.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE TOU opened at C$65.88 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$84.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of C$22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 60.33%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.3333333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.00%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

