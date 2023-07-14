Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

ICPT opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $475.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

